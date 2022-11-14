NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In order to enable users to satisfy various needs easily and efficiently, HitPaw, as the industrial pioneer, brings the AI-enabled features to its flagship product. HitPaw Video Converter V2.6.0 has been released with 5 remarkable functions, including Spotify Music Converter, Vocal Remover, Video/Image Compressor, DVD Converter, and Image Editor.



Image Caption: HitPaw Video Converter.

Let’s dive into the amazing features of HitPaw Video Converter V2.6.0:

Spotify Music Converter

Unlike Spotify Free, Spotify Premium allows you to download music so that it is always with you. Spotify Music Converter enable users to convert Spotify music to MP3/WAV/M4A with a 120x quicker conversion speed and complete ID3 tag information.

Vocal Remover

Music producers may easily and quickly extract voice and instrumental tracks from their music with this AI-powered Vocal Remover.

Video/Image Compressor

Unable to send huge movies by email? Attempting to upload videos but the file size is too big? When the storage is full, are you unsure about which videos to delete? Users of Video/Image Compressor can downsize video and image files without compromising quality. The audience may access high-quality material from creators.

DVD Converter

With HitPaw Video Converter, DVDs may be played on any player or gadget without sacrificing quality. There are currently over 1000 different video and music formats that may be extracted from DVD discs, DVD Folders, ISO, and IFO files, including MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, MP3, and WMA.

Image Editor

You may crop and rotate pictures with HitPaw Video Converter’s 7 presets, change the brightness, contrast, saturation, and hue of pictures, and add a watermark to pictures. Users can always share the ideal photo with friends or on their personal social media accounts.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Windows 11 and macOS Monterey. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year, and $79.95 for the lifetime license.

For more information checking, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

