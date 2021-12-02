VALENCIA, Calif. and NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On December 1, 2021, Xelerate Logistics LLC (“XLR8”) announced a new branch opening in Valencia, California, located strategically 30 miles away from the Los Angeles / Long Beach Port. This fully staffed, operations office has been added to XLR8 as a necessary expansion for the New York based company to keep with increasing demand and a growing repertoire of clientele.

As the past 2 years in a post pandemic economy has shown, Long Beach Container Terminal and the Port of Los Angeles / Long Beach has been one of the most contentious areas for supply chain industry in the United States. Setting up an operations office out of Valencia specifically allows XLR8 to continue servicing its clients with priority to the unique issues coming from LBCT, while also working in unison with its partners and vendors in Los Angeles.

The California office opening works in tandem with XLR8’s headquarters in New York and is being overseen by company management in Manhattan for smooth integration of the companies operating system and its service requirements. Xelerate Logistic LLC continues its commitment to superior service for its clients and holistic solutions for dynamic changes to the supply chain industry.

Xelerate Logistics LLC is a New York based company with Headquarters in New York City with offices in Commack, NY & Los Angeles, CA, and Global Operations in Canada, Asia, Africa & Middle East. The founding members of XLR8 managed and ran asset-based lending companies with portfolios in aggregate of over $500 million over the past 20 years; and are now looking into a fund of over $2 Billion.

In addition to bringing their networks and expertise into XLR8, the team created an end-to-end supply chain and logistics management company that can finance the customer’s needs from manufacturing through end delivery. The company provides services related to shipping (ocean and air), both domestic & international, financing and funding options through its supply chain solutions.

For more info, please call, 877.712.6888, email info@xlr8companies.us or visit our website: https://www.xlr8companies.us/index.html.

