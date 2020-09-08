NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Xelerate Logistics LLC (“XLR8”) announced the launch of its latest additions to its business, two new divisions, Advanced Technology Services, and Medical Equipment & Shipping.

The Information Technology Services product that was in developmental stages from April 2, 2020, is headed by Santosh Kumar, Chief Information Officer. Santosh Kumar, born and raised in Bangalore, India who now resides in New Jersey has over fifteen years of work experience in Project Management. Mr. Kumar also has strong work experience in software application development for Investment Banking and Capital Markets, development of web-based software, data migration, reporting, and software enhancement and releases for larger clients.

This new technology division will enhance XLR8 Companies and clients in multiple ways. With in-house services for XLR8 product development and a subsection devoted solely to its customers’ needs, it will improve efficiency and offer options for clients to hire outsourcing their IT needs. This includes Staff Augmentation, Contract Placement, and specific Vendor Programs.

As of August 5, 2020, XLR8 Companies now offers products, sourcing, and logistics for Medical Supplies, Vendor Sourcing for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through industry specialists in medical personal protective equipment as well as supply trade. With its partners centralized in Korea and with the partnership of Serendipity Consulting Group, XLR8 can supply both certified manufacturers and vendors, SGS reports and other certifications, custom shipping and deliveries from its network of vendors in Cambodia, China, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About Xelerate Logistics LLC:

Xelerate is a New York based company with Headquarters in New York City along with offices in Commack, N.Y. & Los Angeles, California, and Global Operations in Canada, Asia, Africa & the Middle East. The founding members of XLR8 managed and ran asset-based lending companies with portfolios in aggregate of over $500 million over the past 20 years; and are now looking into a fund of over $2 Billion. In addition to bringing their networks and expertise into XLR8, the team created an end to end supply chain and logistics management company that can finance the customer’s needs from manufacturing through end delivery.

The company provides services related to shipping (ocean and air), both domestic & international, financing and funding options through its supply chain solutions.

For more information, please call, 877.712.6888, email info@xlr8companies.us or visit our website at https://www.xlr8companies.us/.

News Source: Xelerate Logistics LLC