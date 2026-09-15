AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Zeteo Biomedical LLC today announced the expansion of its ZTECH-P™ powder drug-delivery platform into pulmonary delivery with the introduction of AriesMR™, a reloadable active dry powder inhaler designed for controlled pulmonary administration of pharmaceutical powders without reliance on patient-generated inspiratory energy for powder aerosolization or the use of CFC/HFA propellants.



Image caption: AriesMR™ Active Dry Powder Inhaler.

Unlike conventional passive dry powder inhalers that depend substantially on a patient’s inspiratory effort to disperse and aerosolize a formulation, AriesMR uses an integrated mechanical energy source to actively aerosolize and deliver the powder. The orientation-independent platform provides configurable dose and aerosolization parameters that can be optimized with formulation and particle characteristics for pulmonary delivery.

“AriesMR extends technologies we have developed and refined for nasal powder delivery into a pulmonary platform designed around many of the same challenges our pharmaceutical partners face—dose control, formulation protection, combination-product development and scalable manufacturing,” said Timothy Sullivan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zeteo Biomedical.

“Importantly, the technology provides active powder aerosolization without requiring either HFA propellants or the patient’s inspiratory effort as the primary energy source for powder dispersion.”

The platform provides pharmaceutical developers with another approach to pulmonary combination-product development at a time when the industry is evaluating new inhalation technologies, including propellant-free alternatives to conventional pressurized inhaler platforms.

AriesMR incorporates replaceable unit-dose powder cartridges in a compact, mechanically actuated device, with on-board storage for up to six cartridges and a removable and replaceable mouthpiece. The device requires no battery power and is designed to operate independently of device orientation.

The platform can support single-API and dual-API configurations, including architectures in which separate powder formulations are maintained within the primary packaging until the point of delivery. This capability may enable combination-product strategies where formulation compatibility, stability or other development considerations make conventional co-formulation difficult.

AriesMR is being developed as part of Zeteo’s integrated combination-product development platform, bringing together delivery-device engineering, formulation and particle optimization, unit-dose primary packaging, product characterization and manufacturing technology. The platform is designed to support programs from early feasibility and preclinical development through clinical translation and commercial scale-up.

The expansion into pulmonary delivery builds on Zeteo’s existing ZTECH-P™ and ZTECH-L™ platforms supporting nasal, nose-to-brain, ophthalmic, sublingual and other non-invasive routes of administration.

Sullivan will participate in the IPAC-RS 2026 Nasal Innovation Forum, September 16–17 in Jersey City, New Jersey, where Zeteo will present work involving its intranasal powder delivery technology and meet with pharmaceutical and drug-delivery developers.

“Many of the formulation, device, primary-container and manufacturing challenges encountered in nasal powder development have direct parallels in pulmonary combination-product development,” Sullivan added. “The Forum provides an opportunity to discuss how those capabilities can be applied across both routes and to explore pulmonary programs where an active, propellant-free powder delivery approach may offer advantages.”

Learn more: https://zeteobiomed.com/pulmonary-drug-delivery/

ABOUT ZETEO BIOMEDICAL

Zeteo Biomedical LLC is a Cedar Park, Texas-based drug delivery technology and combination-product development company. Zeteo develops configurable delivery platforms for powder and liquid formulations across nasal, pulmonary, ophthalmic, sublingual and other non-invasive routes of administration. The company’s capabilities integrate delivery-device engineering, primary packaging, formulation and product development, in vitro characterization, manufacturing technology and commercialization support. For more information, visit Zeteo Biomedical to learn more about the AriesMR™ active dry powder inhaler: https://zeteobiomed.com/

Media Contact: Cathy Diehl, zeteo@zeteobiomed.com

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Image caption: AriesMR™ Active Dry Powder Inhaler

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News Source: Zeteo Biomedical LLC