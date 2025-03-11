JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads released its February 2025 report on planned capital project spending within the Industrial Manufacturing sector. The company monitors industrial capital project activity across North America, including new plant construction, facility expansions, and major equipment upgrades. The latest research identifies 149 new projects, with renovation initiatives taking the lead in the industry.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 139 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 109 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 41 New Projects

Expansion – 40 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 65 New Projects

Plant Closings – 14 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

North Carolina – 14

Illinois – 11

Michigan – 9

Ohio – 9

California – 8

Indiana – 8

New York – 8

Connecticut – 7

South Carolina – 7

Pennsylvania – 6

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of February, our research team identified 15 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Linamar Corporation, who is planning to invest $1 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing facilities in GUELPH, ON, STAFFORD, ON, WELLAND, ON and WINDSOR, ON. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

OHIO:

Sanitary paper product mfr. is planning to invest $984 million for the construction of a 1.6 million sf manufacturing facility in DEFIANCE, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $715 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility at 1750 Inland Road in ORANGE, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2025, with completion slated for early 2028.

ONTARIO:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $570 million for the expansion of their processing facility in MISSISSAUGA, ON. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will relocate their corporate HQ upon completion.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Electrical transformer mfr. is planning to invest $340 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 861,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility at 6802 Furman L Fendley Hwy. in JONESVILLE, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027

TEXAS:

Steel fabricator is planning to invest $255 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in EL PASO, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Specialty wire product mfr. is planning to invest $194 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in CHATHAM COUNTY, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Paper mfr. is planning to invest $145 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in EASTOVER, SC and SUMTER, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2026.

MISSISSIPPI:

Lumber company is planning to invest $123 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ACKERMAN, MS. The project includes the construction of storage facilities at the site. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Electrical transformer mfr. is planning to invest $103 million for the construction of two manufacturing facilities totaling 300,000 sf on Carolina Dr. in RAEFORD, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Aerospace equipment mfr. is planning to invest $65 million for a 150,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing, laboratory, and office facility in ENDICOTT, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

