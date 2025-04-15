JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the March 2025 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. Research confirms 147 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector. The company monitors planned industrial capital investments across North America, encompassing facility expansions, new factory builds, and major equipment upgrades.



Image caption: 425 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Projects.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 131 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 80 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 47 New Projects

Expansion – 47 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 63 New Projects

Plant Closings – 16 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

South Carolina – 11

Michigan – 10

Texas – 10

Ohio – 9

Pennsylvania – 9

Indiana – 8

California – 7

New York – 7

Wisconsin – 7

Illinois – 6

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of March, our research team identified 14 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Apple Inc., who is planning to invest $10 billion for the construction of a 250,000 sf manufacturing facility in HOUSTON, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

OHIO:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $900 million for the construction of a manufacturing complex and aircraft hangar at Rickenbacker International Airport in COLUMBUS, OH. Completion is slated for Summer 2026.

DELAWARE:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $900 million for the construction of a processing facility in WILMINGTON, DE. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2030.

TEXAS:

Battery mfr. is planning to invest $850 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in ROUND ROCK, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2026.

INDIANA:

Rocket motor and munitions mfr. is planning to invest $175 million for the construction of a manufacturing and office complex in BLOOMFIELD, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early Fall 2025, with completion slated for 2027.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Electrical component mfr. is planning to invest $134 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 300,000 sf manufacturing facility in HARDEEVILLE, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2025.

NEW YORK:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $120 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired manufacturing facility in DEWITT, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Aerospace component mfr. is planning to invest $113 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in EVENDALE, OH, WEST CHESTER, OH, and PEEBLES, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Data center equipment mfr. is planning for the construction of a 3 million sf manufacturing campus in SAN JOSE, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TENNESSEE:

Electrical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $80 million for the construction of a 320,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in SELMER, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2026.

ALABAMA:

Aerospace component mfr. is planning to invest $73 million for equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in AUBURN, AL and HUNTSVILLE, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

LEARN MORE:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/solutions/industrial-project-reports/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc