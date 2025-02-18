JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the January 2025 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm monitors planned industrial capital projects across North America, encompassing facility expansions, new plant construction, and major equipment upgrades. Research confirms 129 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector for the start of the new year.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 116 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 83 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 37 New Projects

Expansion – 39 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 56 New Projects

Plant Closings – 19 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

New York – 16

North Carolina – 12

Ohio – 11

Indiana – 9

Michigan – 7

Missouri – 6

Pennsylvania – 6

Tennessee – 6

Wisconsin – 6

California – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of January, our research team identified 16 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Hyundai-Steel America, Inc., who is planning to invest $7 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in NEW ORLEANS, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early 2026, with completion slated for 2029.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

NEW YORK:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $575 million for the construction of a laboratory and manufacturing facility on their campus in MALTA, NY. They are also planning to invest $186 million for renovations on their existing manufacturing facility at the site. They are currently seeking approval for the projects.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Aggregate supplier is planning to invest $450 million for the construction of processing facilities in CHESTER COUNTY, SC; EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC; SALUDA COUNTY, SC; and SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC. The project also includes expansion of their existing processing facilities in FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC, and KERSHAW COUNTY, SC.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Aerospace component mfr. is planning to invest $285 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ASHEVILLE, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

IOWA:

Paper product mfr. is planning to invest $260 million for the construction of a 900,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in WATERLOO, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

UTAH:

Utility structure mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility on their manufacturing campus in BRIGHAM CITY, UT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Energy equipment mfr. is planning to invest $160 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in GREENVILLE, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Steel company is planning to invest $130 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in DELTA, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

UTAH:

Fuel cell mfr. is planning to invest $99 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in NORTH SALT LAKE, UT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $79 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in EASTON, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSOURI:

Electrical parts mfr. is planning to invest $74 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility on Paris Rd. in COLUMBIA, MO by 58,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.com.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

