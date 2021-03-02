NORWALK, Conn., March 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced they are exclusively representing a 13,500 square foot office suite available for sublease at 1 Thorndal Circle in Darien, CT. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan, Vice President Adam Cognetta, and Vice President Charlene O’Connell comprise the brokerage team.



This well-situated office space is located in a multi-building office park that is conveniently located 0.2 miles off Exit 11 of I-95, 0.7 miles to the Darien Train Station, and just a half mile from downtown Darien. Recent renovations complement the executive layout of this suite with 25 offices, of which 12 are in corners, as well as workstation areas.

In addition, there is a large conference room, a spacious kitchen, built-in rolling files, private bathrooms and, if requested, furniture. The building offers easy stair access to this 2nd floor suite, covered parking, and on-site building management. The sublease term is through June 2021, and the landlord, The Nielsen Company, is open to a direct deal as well.

Hannigan commented, “We are pleased to represent such a valuable office space within an iconic office park. The Thorndal Circle Office Park is perfectly situated to appeal to both suburban employees who commute via car, and those living closer to New York City who would commute via Metro North. This location, coupled with a well-appointed suite offering numerous socially-distanced workspaces, would make an ideal new office location for any company.”

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Learn more: https://www.choycepeterson.com/property/1-thorndal-circle

