HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 1st Edge, a leader in designing solutions using Artificial Intelligence and new technologies, was awarded a $9.7M Small Business Innovative Research Phase III contract to Artificial Intelligence solutions for the U.S. Army. This contract, issued by the Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), is a continuation of 1st Edge’s proprietary Pragmatic Artificial Intelligence and New Technology (PAINT) program, currently impacting multiple army programs.

“Implementing sophisticated, innovative AI solutions for the warfighter and support analysts is a top priority for the Department of Defense and for 1st Edge. We’ve made excellent advances in phases I and II, but there is lots more to be done,” states Nathan Claburn, Vice President of 1st Edge. “This contract will fund improvements in computer vision, defense planning, and target testing.”

By using the PAINT approach, users are aided by the science of AI and other new technologies infused into engineering solutions for missile defense. PAINT allows subject matter experts to be more productive, less error prone, and more consistent. In automated software systems, PAINT technology satisfies a broader set of requirements through computer analysis. By processing more data in less time, these automated systems are a vast improvement on current manual approaches.

“PAINT continues to create easier, more consistent defense planning,” said Tim McCarter, President of 1st Edge. “This coveted Phase III contract allows us to continue the work of advancing AI for multiple missile defense programs and increasing the success of the modern warfighter.”

About 1st Edge LLC

Located in Huntsville, Alabama, 1st Edge is a Small Business Provider to the Department of Defense and works closely with Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC). Founded in 2011, the company uses agile methodology to craft advanced technologies into software solutions. Core competencies include artificial intelligence, data solutions, software engineering, air and missile defense systems, data visualization and software analysis.

