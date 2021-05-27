NORWALK, Conn., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced the successful completion of leases for three new tenants at 2009 Summer Street in Stamford, Connecticut. The Choyce Peterson agency team, Vice President Adam Cognetta and Associate Casey McKnight, has been the exclusive listing agent since 2020 representing the Landlord, The Field Group (TFG), in each transaction for 2009 Summer Street.



LaForte Financial Services, Regal Blu Pool & Spa, and Total Insurance Brokerage each recently signed leases for office suites. “We couldn’t be happier with the results of our brokerage partners, Casey and Adam, and the tremendous job they’ve done in a very tough marketplace,” said Mat Field, TFG Landlord Representative. “The majority of existing suites at 2009 Summer Street are less than 2,000 square feet, so we’ve been a preferred option for those tenants who don’t want to be in a co-working space, or at home. Alternatively, we’ve been happy to accommodate circumstances where tenants need to relocate and right-size their space.”

Cognetta said, “2009 Summer Street is a great downtown value in a clean, quiet, well-maintained building – the perfect environment to support smaller and growing businesses. The location offers walkability, convenience, and good access to I-95 and the Merritt Parkway.”

This ADA-compliant property has only a few smaller suites available, some of which are built-out for light medical use. TFG has maintained its headquarters at 2009 Summer Street for 20 years and owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties in the region.

For further information, please go to: https://www.choycepeterson.com/property/2009-summer-street

About The Field Group Commercial Real Estate

A family-owned commercial real estate firm with over 30 years in Fairfield County, Connecticut. They develop, manage, and lease commercial properties, and are always reviewing tenants and acquisitions across Connecticut and the neighboring states.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, was founded in 1997 and has offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY. For corporate and healthcare-focused companies headquartered in Fairfield and Westchester counties, Choyce Peterson has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in Fairfield and Westchester counties as well as 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.

Learn more: http://www.choycepeterson.com/

