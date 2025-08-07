JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In July 2025, the Food and Beverage industry continued to show strong growth with 55 new capital projects planned across North America. The July planned projects total is consistent with the 56 new industrial projects reported in June 2025, showing a steady pipeline of activity. These projects, which include new plant construction, facility expansions, and major equipment modernization projects, were tracked by Industrial SalesLeads.



Image caption: Food and Beverage Industry Planned Projects Remain Strong in July 2025.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT TYPE

Processing Facilities – 35 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 21 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 17 New Projects

Expansion – 14 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 30 New Projects

Plant Closing – 1 New Project

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

New York – 7

Minnesota – 6

Michigan – 5

Pennsylvania – 4

California – 3

Georgia – 3

Indiana – 3

Texas – 3

Florida – 2

Iowa – 2

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of July, our research team identified 4 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Niagara Bottling, who is investing $422 million for the construction of a 1.45 million sf processing facility in WINTER HAVEN, FL.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

GEORGIA:

Poultry processing company is planning to invest $400 million for the construction of a processing facility in LAFAYETTE, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2025, with completion slated for 2027.

NEW YORK:

Dairy company is planning to invest $250 million for the construction of a 300,000 sf processing facility in WATERTOWN, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TENNESSEE:

Produce company is planning to invest $75 million for the construction of a 1.8 million sf growing and processing facility on Asbury Rd. in MANCHESTER, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in 2 phases, with completion of the first phases slated for Fall 2026.

NEW YORK:

Cheese mfr. is planning to invest $75 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing facilities in WALTON, NY and BUFFALO, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

GEORGIA:

Bakery company is planning to invest $54 million for equipment upgrades on their processing facility in OAKWOOD, GA. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2026.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Beverage packing company is planning to invest $30 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 400,000 sf manufacturing facility at 575 Research Dr. in PITTSTON TWP., PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Meat product mfr. is planning to invest $24 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in ROBARDS, KY. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2026.

WASHINGTON:

Produce company is planning for the construction of 4 warehouse facilities totaling 227,000 sf at 1505 Foster Wells Rd. in PASCO, WA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Almond growers cooperative is planning for the construction of a 184,000 sf warehouse facility in SACRAMENTO, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

IOWA:

Snack food mfr. is planning to invest $18 million for a 27,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in BURLINGTON, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2025, with completion slated for Summer 2026.

