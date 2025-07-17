JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the June 2025 results for its new planned capital project spending report, highlighting the continued strong activity in the Industrial Manufacturing sector. According to the firm’s research, 141 new industrial manufacturing projects were tracked in June 2025 alone, reflecting robust activity across North America. In addition, Q2 2025 saw a 31% increase over Q1 in the number of new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects valued at over $100 million.



Image caption: Q2 Industrial Manufacturing Soars 31% for Planned Projects Over $100M.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 129 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 77 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 48 New Projects

Expansion – 38 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 57 New Projects

Plant Closings – 12 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

California – 10

Indiana – 10

Texas – 10

Wisconsin – 8

Florida – 7

New York – 7

North Carolina – 7

Massachusetts – 6

Tennessee – 6

Maryland – 5

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of June, our research team identified 25 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Micron Technology, who is planning to invest $150 billion for the construction of a manufacturing complex in CLAY, NY. Construction is expected to start in late 2025.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

UTAH:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $15 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LEHI, UT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Pharmaceutical company is considering investing $5 billion for the construction of a processing facility and is currently seeking a site in GEORGIA. Watch SalesLeads for updates.

FLORIDA:

Gas turbine engine mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a 1 million sf manufacturing facility in CRESTVIEW, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in 3 phases, with completion of the first phase slated for late 2026.

INDIANA:

Battery mfr. and recycling company is considering investing $1 billion for the construction of a processing facility and currently seeking a site in INDIANA. Watch SalesLeads for updates.

FLORIDA:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $470 million for the construction of a manufacturing and office facility in NEOCITY, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Lumber company is planning to invest $225 million for the construction of a 375,000 sf manufacturing facility on Barker Mill Pond Rd. in FAIRFAX, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2025, with completion slated for early 2027.

INDIANA:

Industrial automation equipment mfr. is planning to invest $180 million for the expansion of their manufacturing, laboratory, and office campus in FRANKLIN, WI. They will consolidate their WI and IL operations upon completion in Summer 2027.

KENTUCKY:

Global electronics mfr. is planning to invest $174 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

IT infrastructure equipment mfr. is planning to invest $152 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 393,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility at 9220 Socorro Rd. in SOCORRO, TX. They have recently received approval for the project.

MAINE:

Medical device mfr. is planning to invest $134 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BRUNSWICK, ME. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

