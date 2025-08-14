Steady Summer for Industrial Manufacturing with 141 New Projects Recorded in June and Again July 2025

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads reports a consistent summer for the industrial manufacturing sector, with 141 new capital projects announced in both June and July 2025. The Firm’s monthly report, which tracks planned new capital projects including new plant construction, facility expansions, and major equipment modernization projects across North America, confirms this consistent level of activity. This sustained growth indicates a strong and stable period of planned capital spending within the industry.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 130 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 65 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 32 New Projects

Expansion – 48 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 71 New Projects

Plant Closings – 14 New Projects

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Texas – 14

South Carolina – 11

Indiana – 10

Wisconsin – 9

California – 8

Michigan – 8

New York – 8

Pennsylvania – 7

Tennessee – 7

North Carolina – 6

Kentucky – 5

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of July, our research team identified 14 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by AstraZeneca, who is considering investing $4 billion for the construction of a processing facility and currently seeking a site in VIRGINIA. Watch SalesLeads for updates.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

NORTH CAROLINA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $2 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Electronic component mfr. is planning to invest $687 million for the construction of two manufacturing facilities at 15200 Heritage Pkwy and 14601 Mobility Way in FORT WORTH, TX. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2026.

KENTUCKY:

Home appliance mfr. is planning to invest $490 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

MISSISSIPPI:

Transformer mfr. is planning to invest $236 million for a 580,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in QUITMAN, MS. The project includes the expansion of their manufacturing facilities in LAUREL, MS, and MEDENHALL, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Solar panel mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BROOKSHIRE, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ARKANSAS:

Defense contractor is planning to invest $193 million for a 130,000 sf expansion of their manufacturing and office campus in CAMDEN, AR. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

VIRGINIA:

Custom automotive mfr. is considering investing $150 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility at 701 S. 6th Ave. in HOPEWELL, VA. Watch SalesLeads for updates.

MISSISSIPPI:

Federal space agency is planning to invest $120 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in HANCOCK COUNTY, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Energy equipment mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in CHARLEROI, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Biodegradable paper tableware mfr. is planning to invest $80 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 588,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility at 68 Snowbird Rd. in ROBBINSVILLE, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.

