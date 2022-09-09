WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The creation and implementation of a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Operations Center (CSOC) that is a core element of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed based in Stafford County, Virginia, was announced today by Planet Defense LLC and its government and industry partners. Planet Defense LLC is a global cybersecurity consulting, engineering and training company headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.



Image Caption: Planet Defense LLC.

According to David Ihrie, CTO of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and Executive Committee member of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed (VSCT), “Planet Defense’s CSOC represents a major leap forward in the integration of essential cybersecurity services provided by independently-operating Cybersecurity Centers as part of Smart Community initiatives that support Critical Infrastructure capabilities.”

“This new CSOC, led by Planet Defense, demonstrates proof-of-concept that communities nationwide can now rapidly and cost-effectively improve their smart capabilities in robustly defending against cybersecurity threats and attacks directed at their respective entities,” said John Holden, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Stafford County and Executive Committee member of the Virginia Smart Community Testbed (VSCT). He further emphasized that, “A CSOC enables local communities to become more efficient and cyber-secure, notably those smaller communities without resources to hire trained cyber-defense staff.”

Planet Defense’s specialized CSOC Analysts can monitor and assess potential cyber threats in real time, additionally streamlining their processing of threat intelligence data and subsequent proactive responses to cyberattacks. “Such operational capabilities will then make it possible for personnel in similar Smart Community CSOCs across America to achieve the same outstanding results consistently,” noted Dr. Michael G. Oehler, Director of Operations for the new CSOC.

For additional details about Planet Defense’s groundbreaking CSOC, please contact via email: Dr. Indu B. Singh, Director and Chairman of the Board at: isingh[at]planetdefensellc.com or Dr. Michael G. Oehler, Director of Operations at: moehler[at]planetdefensellc.com.

ABOUT PLANET DEFENSE LLC:

Planet Defense LLC, a US-based firm located at 10640 Main Street, Suite 300, Fairfax, Virginia 22030 USA, specializes in consulting, engineering and training services in Cybersecurity, Systems Engineering, IT, Smart & Safe Cities, and Satellites/Telecommunications. The firm supports public and private sector clients worldwide with established footprints in the USA, the GCC countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE. Key Planet Defense LLC personnel include some of the world’s leading experts in Engineering, Information Technology, Logistics, Public Safety, Security and Science. See: https://www.planetdefensellc.com/ for more information.

ABOUT STAFFORD COUNTY & THE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM:

Stafford County is located halfway between Washington, DC and Richmond, VA. The Department of Economic Development & Tourism is the sales arm for the community, committed to advancing expansion and investment to Stafford County. The Testbed is a key component to “Smart Stafford.” Stafford is a smart place for innovation and entrepreneurship in smart and cyber technology. Stafford’s role in the Testbed focuses on improving the lives of residents, businesses, and the visitor experience. For more information on Stafford’s Economic Development & Tourism, visit www.GoStaffordVA.com or https://www.tourstaffordva.com/.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA SMART COMMUNITY TESTBED:

The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and Stafford County opened the Commonwealth’s Virginia Smart Community Testbed in 2021. The vision of the Testbed is to make the Commonwealth of Virginia a leading state in Smart Community implementation, focusing on the economic, and social benefits of the digital transformation. The Testbed in Stafford serves this vision while it is also home to the Virginia RIoT Entrepreneur Accelerator Program. It is the first Smart City Testbed involving an IoT platform, fully integrated with 5G and other new and emerging technologies for Smart Cities around the country. For information on the Testbed, to pilot a project, become a sponsor or investor, visit https://vatestbed.com/.

For more information about Planet Defense’s new Cybersecurity Operations Center and SOC-as-a-Service, please see the following two links:

https://www.planetdefensellc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Planet-Defense-Press-Release-6-PD-CSOC-launched-in-Stafford-County-VA-1.pdf

https://www.planetdefensellc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Planet-Defense-LLC-SOC-as-a-SERVICE-Flyer-1.pdf

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0906-s2p-planetdefense-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Planet Defense LLC