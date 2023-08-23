WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Planet Defense, a global leader in smart healthcare solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with UniDoc Health Corporation (UniDoc), a North American-based firm renowned for its cutting-edge healthcare technologies. Together, the two companies will build and deploy Smart Health Remote Clinics – first in the State of Alaska and then nationwide – that overcome the numerous healthcare disparities faced by underserved populations.



This collaboration will truly revolutionize the access that such challenged communities have to quality healthcare and will make it possible for even the most vulnerable populations to consistently receive essential, first-rate medical services resulting in improved patient outcomes.

Planet Defense, in collaboration with a consortium of technology and healthcare partners, will conduct a first-of-its-kind pilot project utilizing UniDoc’s state-of-the-art products in the State of Alaska. This pilot will allow both firms to assess the operational effectiveness and social impacts of those deployed Smart Health Remote Clinics as they work towards the broader goal of delivering these same types of clinics nationwide. To ensure the successful implementation of this initiative and to gather valuable insights for future expansion, Planet Defense and UniDoc will work closely with local healthcare organizations, community leaders, native corporations, and government agencies in Alaska and other US states. By fostering such strong relationships, both businesses aim to tailor these Smart Health Remote Clinics to the specific needs of rural and native populations along with other underserved communities so as to achieve healthcare that is culturally sensitive and patient-centric.

Cutting-edge technologies including state-of-the-art medical devices installed within the Smart Health Remote Clinics will offer patients a wide range of medical services such as primary care, specialized consultations, chronic disease management, and preventive care. These real-time, in-person and telehealth consultations, as well as effective diagnostics, treatments, and monitoring options will aid patients in better managing their health and wellness conditions. By leveraging such advanced capabilities, these clinics will bridge the gaps currently existing between patients from rural and underserved populations and their healthcare providers. Each deployed clinic will be staffed with a registered nurse (RN) and a qualified technology specialist.

Dr. Indu Singh, President and CEO of Planet Defense LLC, stated, “Rural and underserved populations utilizing our Smart Health Remote Clinics will greatly benefit from this collaborative effort which will then lead to accessible, equitable, and inclusive healthcare for all regardless of location or socioeconomic status. By bringing advanced healthcare services directly into underserved communities, our creative and effective solutions will successfully address the challenges of geographical distance, transportation limitations, and the lack of healthcare infrastructure in remote areas. Doing so will have a very positive impact on communities in need – improving patient healthcare outcomes and enhancing patients’ overall well-being.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for this innovative endeavor, Mr. Antonio Baldassarre, UniDoc’s President and CEO, said, “We are delighted to work hand in hand with Planet Defense. This partnership is an important milestone in our mission to improve healthcare delivery. By combining our extensive technological experience and capabilities with Planet Defense’s proven smart strategic leadership and systems integration, we are confident that together we will make a very visible and measurable difference in the lives of native and underserved populations throughout America.”

ABOUT PLANET DEFENSE LLC:

Planet Defense LLC, located in Northern Virginia USA, specializes in consulting, engineering and training services in Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Smart Health, Smart & Safe Cities, as well as Systems Integration & Engineering. Planet Defense manages multiple regional digital innovation hubs to promote Digital Equity and Digital Transformation. The firm supports public/private sector clients worldwide with footprints in the USA and other GCC nations. Key Planet Defense staff are world-leading experts in Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Engineering, IT, Public Safety, Science, Smart Health, and Technology.

See: https://www.planetdefensellc.com/ for more information.

ABOUT UNIDOC HEALTH CORPORATION:

UniDoc Health Corporation is a well-established, globally-recognized innovator that is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare delivery. The firm’s remote health technologies enable enhanced and comprehensive virtual care which improves healthcare access and patient outcomes. UniDoc’s pioneering health/telehealth solutions further are proprietary, customizable, and wide-ranging. They also integrate a range of physical products, web-based services, and analytical tools, in addition to providing access to the firm’s network of healthcare providers, pharmacies, and hospitals.

