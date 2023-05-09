JACKSONVILLE, Ark. and WASHINGTON, D.C., May 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) ‒- Planet Defense LLC, in partnership with the City of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Rokee LLC, is pleased to announce the launch of the Smart Arkansas Innovation Hub that is now being developed in Jacksonville, Arkansas. Currently, this very important, timely and advanced technology-oriented Public-Private Partnership (P3) includes the three Founding Partners named above along with numerous public and private sector sponsors.



Image Caption: Planet Defense LLC.

During the public ceremony announcing this hub’s launch that was held recently, the Mayor of Jacksonville Arkansas, Jeff Elmore, stated that, “This innovation hub will be transformational for our city. We are delighted to be a part of this very timely project for Jacksonville.”

Adding to the Mayor’s comments, Karilyn Brown, Arkansas State Representative, further noted, “We are delighted to have this innovation hub in our region and we expect it to contribute significantly to our economic and community development efforts.”

The hub’s mission is to rapidly build up the entire region’s infrastructure and public service capabilities by delivering a well-balanced combination of Smart City technological solutions to address existing area problems, enhanced STEM and Workforce Development initiatives, plus a wide range of economic development projects. The Smart City tech solutions provided through this P3 endeavor will initially focus on five areas: Digital Equity, Smart Health & Connected Ambulance Services, Emerging Public Safety Services, Cybersecurity, and Smart Lighting/Broadband Services.

Public and private sector sponsors supporting this pioneering project in various capacities include the City of Jacksonville, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and its related Virginia Smart Community Testbed (VSCT), Verizon, as well as multiple other local and regional businesses.

Dr. Indu Singh, Planet Defense’s President and CEO, concluded saying, “The Smart Arkansas Innovation Hub in Jacksonville is one of the key sites in Planet Defense’s national/regional model for smart city development which promotes digital equity and strengthens underserved communities. Our efforts will contribute to the growth of local and regional digital economies and deliver a wide range of benefits to minorities, senior citizens and underserved communities.”

For additional details about the groundbreaking Jacksonville Arkansas Innovation Hub, please contact: Dr. Michael G. Oehler, Planet Defense’s Director of Operations, at: moehler@planetdefensellc.com

For a PDF version of this press release, please see: https://www.planetdefensellc.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/PD-Press-Release-8-Smart-Arkansas-Innovation-Hub-Launch.pdf

ABOUT PLANET DEFENSE LLC:

Planet Defense LLC, located in North Virginia USA, specializes in consulting, engineering & training services in Cybersecurity, IT, Satellites/Telecoms, Smart & Safe Cities, & Systems Engineering. The firm supports public/private sector clients worldwide with footprints in the USA & other GCC nations. Key Planet Defense staff are world-leading experts in Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Engineering, IT, Public Safety, Science, & Technology. See: https://www.planetdefensellc.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0906-s2p-planetdefense-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Planet Defense LLC