WASHINGTON, D.C., July 18, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Planet Defense LLC, a leading global provider of cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the nationwide launch of its comprehensive cybersecurity assessment and training services tailored specifically for municipal, county, and state governments. This milestone represents a major step forward in strengthening the cybersecurity postures of government entities across the nation.



The importance of robust cybersecurity measures for government organizations of all sizes cannot be overstated. Because they hold vast amounts of sensitive data – including personal information, critical infrastructure details, and operational strategies – these entities have become prime targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities and disrupt essential public services.

Recognizing the urgent need for proactive cybersecurity preparedness, Planet Defense has developed an extensive suite of cyber consulting and engineering services designed to effectively address the unique challenges faced by local and state governments. Leveraging our deep expertise and industry-leading practices, we offer a range of cyber assessment, remediation, and infrastructure improvement services that fortify government systems and networks so as to ensure the continuity of their respective operations, as well as to improve their ability to respond more successfully to evolving cyber threats.

“We are very excited to launch our cybersecurity assessment and training services for municipal, county, and state governments all across America,” said Dr. Indu B. Singh, President and CEO of Planet Defense. He further added, “With our specialized expertise and dedication to helping these types of government institutions enhance their cybersecurity resilience, we are confident in our ability to make a significant positive impact on the nation’s cyber defense readiness.”

Dr. Singh also noted that, “America’s cities and counties must provide the first line of defense against cyber criminals. Our firm’s mission is to empower local and state government agencies with the knowledge, skills, strategies, and tools needed to effectively combat cyber threats. We do this by first delivering customized cyber assessments that detect the vulnerabilities existing within their systems, networks, and applications. Then, with an in-depth understanding of the actual risks in hand, we provide each government entity with our best practice remediation recommendations to rapidly mitigate or eliminate those detected threats, plus detailed advisement on how their current infrastructure can be strengthened and improved into the future on a regular basis.”

Planet Defense additionally remains committed to providing continuous support to all of our government clients even after completion of the assessment and remediation phases. To help them successfully navigate the extremely treacherous global digital world now and in the future, we offer ongoing monitoring, incident response guidance, regular cyber industry best practice updates, and numerous training courses focused on: 1) developing general cybersecurity awareness knowledge and skills for all levels of governmental staff, and 2) advanced technical cybersecurity skills for governmental personnel working within IT-related environments.

