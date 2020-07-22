PHOENIX, Ariz., July 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACE Home Services will provide and install a new a/c unit for a military member who has been nominated by the community to be honored and rewarded. Since June, ACE has received nominations of military members for the Honor Our Warrior’s Project.



ACE Home Services is a top HVAC and Plumbing company servicing the Phoenix Metro area. For years since it was founded, they have provided homes with quality AC and Heating facility maintenance, equipment installation, and repair, ensuring smooth operation in homes. This veteran owned and operated company is proud to support and hire military members for over 25 years.

On July 4, 2020, ACE Home Services announced the winner of the Honor Our Warriors Project. Throughout the month of June and up until July 3, submissions for nominations were made to honor a military member with a new A/C unit valued up to $10K. ACE Home Services will provide and install the unit at no charge for the selected military member.

Veterans, active duty and reserve military members were all eligible to be nominated. In the end, the selected winner is Master Sergeant Keith Tucker, a veteran who honorably served our country for 24 years in the Air Force and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base. This opportunity comes at the perfect time for Mr. Tucker, as he and his wife Diana are moving into their new home that has an existing unit that is over 15 years old.

The unit install is scheduled to take place on 07/30/2020. During the installation process, ACE Home Services will have an interview with Master Sergeant Tucker about his time in service and how those experiences have shaped his life. This will be the first of many veteran highlights throughout the year.

The Owner and CEO, Kwan Jin, is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. In addition to actively hiring veterans of all military branches, ACE Home Services also gives additional discounts to all military members and first responders. The Director of Marketing, James Sesay, is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Regarding the overall goal of the campaign, James says “Too often many of us take the sacrifices that led to our independence and current freedoms for granted. This year, as a company, we want to go above and beyond the normal discounts and appreciations. This year, we want to truly give back to those that serve our country.”

About ACE Home Services

With an A+ rating from the BBB, ACE Home Services provides support for businesses and homes in more than 28 cities. They offer air-conditioning installation, maintenance and repair, heating equipment placement, bathroom remodeling, water softeners and heaters, water leak protection, heating replacement, and so on. They are fast, efficient, reliable, experienced, highly reliable, and they always put the customers first in all they do.

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit their website: https://www.acehomeaz.com/about-us/

MEDIA CONTACT:

James Sesay

Ace Home Services

james.sesay@acehomeaz.com

480-234-6602

News Source: ACE Home Services