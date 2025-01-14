DENVER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has sought to support its customers through turbulent market conditions by providing critical technology innovations to its quality control audit suite. The critical enhancements ACES made throughout the year helped support a 15% year-over-year increase in quality control audits conducted across its customer base and achieved 66% growth in new client acquisition.



In 2024, ACES:

Conducted more than 8.8 million quality-focused audits.

Made over 23,000 changes to the ACES Managed Questionnaires, representing a 153% increase over the previous year.

Reviewed 237 regulatory publications.

Added 454 articles to its free Compliance NewsHub, a boost of about 10% over the number published in 2023, along with publishing over 138 calendar items.

Awarded 60 clients official recognition for successfully completing the Certified ACES Administrator (CAA) Program.

Continued to deliver its free Mortgage QC Industry Trends Reports and QC Now webinars to keep financial professionals informed on the latest industry regulatory, compliance and defect trends.

Also in 2024, ACES migrated to a new cloud-based Data Import Tool. Now, customers can seamlessly import data into ACES with a wide range of file options. Additionally, ACES introduced a new feature that allows customers to customize their data retention policies, streamlining compliance and data management to meet industry standards. ACES’ latest product innovation, ACES DATABRIDGE, lets customers use ACES Audit data to support reporting goals, configuring and exporting data to access exactly what they need, when they need it.

To support reverification processes, ACES expanded its library of vendor integrations, adding more sources to reduce manual intervention and boost efficiency. The ACES team rounded out the year by extending state regulatory coverage in mortgage servicing and origination, adding over 2,000 new regulatory test questions to support compliance at the state level.

Other key product releases and enhancements include:

“As we step into 2025, I’m thrilled to reflect on the remarkable year of innovation ACES has had,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Though the outlook is uncertain and difficult to predict, prioritizing loan quality and risk management will help lenders bolster profits and reduce scrutiny. With the enhancements and tools we developed in 2024, ACES will be there to support our customers’ compliance goals and quality standards even in turbulent markets.”

ACES added over 20 top lenders including one of the largest banks in the U.S., top 10 credit unions and national service providers. Specifically, ACES expanded its credit union network with the addition of 10 institutions, such as Arizona Financial Credit Union, Lake Michigan Credit Union, and State Employees Credit Union of North Carolina.

Additional 2024 achievements for ACES include:

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

