DENVER, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced its acquisition of Basecap Analytics, an established enterprise data quality platform trusted by leading financial institutions. The acquisition enhances ACES’ ability to deliver end-to-end quality management by expanding its platform to include enterprise-wide data quality automation.



Integrating the BaseCap platform expands the capabilities of ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to include advanced data validation and more intelligent quality control functionality. This unified platform empowers lenders and financial institutions to automate processes from data ingestion through defect identification while ensuring greater accuracy and compliance. By combining ACES’s proven enterprise audit automation with BaseCap’s dynamic rule-based data engine, ACES will deliver an even more powerful way to manage risk, streamline workflows and elevate quality across the enterprise.

“ACES and Basecap share a common mission to improve quality, confidence, transparency and compliance in financial services through technology built with the customer in mind,” said Trevor Gauthier, chief executive officer of ACES Quality Management. “By bringing together our talented teams and combining Basecap’s proven technology with ACES’ industry-leading platform and people-first approach, we’re enhancing our ability to help financial institutions achieve greater accuracy, consistency and control across their quality management programs.”

Founded in 2016, BaseCap Analytics delivers data quality solutions that directly connect to enterprise loan data to help financial institutions monitor and test data at scale, surface defects earlier and strengthen operational performance. Its products support key use cases such as population testing to uncover pockets of risk, automated data quality checks across the enterprise and loan acquisition quality reviews that improve customer experience and reduce costs.

“I’m proud of what the BaseCap team and my co-founder, Nicolas Guillen, have built and grateful to the customers who trusted us with critical, enterprise-scale work,” said Steven Smith, chief executive officer and co-founder of BaseCap Analytics. “BaseCap reached a pivotal moment where pairing its innovation with greater scale and distribution unlocks the next phase of growth. Our platform already supports some of the largest and most complex financial institutions, and combining it with ACES creates an even stronger foundation for what comes next.”

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

