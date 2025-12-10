DENVER, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced the general availability of its latest innovation, ACES DATABRIDGE, which makes ACES customer data fully portable.



ACES DATABRIDGE empowers financial institutions to seamlessly extract, manage and report on their ACES data using their own tools and environments. Designed to meet the evolving needs of compliance and quality control professionals, ACES DATABRIDGE enables secure, flexible and fully configurable data exports from ACES into client-controlled data warehouses.

“With ACES DATABRIDGE, we’re giving our clients unprecedented control over their data,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. “Our goal is to make enterprise data truly portable, so organizations can leverage their ACES data for advanced reporting, analytics and compliance on their own terms.”

For more information about ACES DATABRIDGE, visit www.acesquality.com/products/aces-databridge.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

