DENVER, Colo., July 31, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the release of its Deposit Accounts Audit Pack. The pre-configured audit pack is designed to assist financial institutions with meeting the deposit account monitoring requirements from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and other prudential regulators.



“The monitoring of both new and existing deposit accounts is an important component of any strong consumer risk management program,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “With the ACES Deposit Audit Pack, banks and credit unions can quickly and easily automate oversight of their deposit accounts to ensure compliance and mitigate risk.”

The ACES Deposit Audit Pack includes custom data fields, ACES Managed Questionnaires (AMQs) and three new custom reports in Business Objects. Using ACES’ Flexible Audit Technology, all features can be customized to meet a financial institution’s needs and workflows.

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

