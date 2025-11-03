DENVER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced that Executive Vice President of Information Technology Ben Mahan has been named a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The award honors 75 technology leaders driving innovation and impact across the housing industry through transformative digital solutions.



Image caption: Ben Mahan 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

As ACES’ head of technology, Mahan envisioned and spearheaded the launch of ACES Intelligence™, the housing industry’s first and only AI-powered features for quality control (QC). Combining natural language processing and compliance-ready writing assistants, ACES Intelligence transforms how lenders approach audits, reporting and compliance. The platform allows users to write exceptions, build queries and generate reports in plain English, cutting exception writing and reporting time from hours to minutes.

Under Mahan’s leadership, ACES has also introduced an AI-supported code review process that improves development efficiency and product quality. His forward-thinking approach has redefined mortgage quality control and positioned ACES as the technology partner of choice for over 70% of the nation’s top 20 independent mortgage lenders, seven of the top 10 loan servicers, 11 of the top 30 banks and three of the top five credit unions.

“Ben’s leadership has elevated ACES’ technology and empowered our clients to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. “This recognition from HousingWire reflects not only Ben’s personal vision but also the transformative power of ACES Intelligence and our commitment to advancing quality management across financial services.”

Now in its seventh year, the Tech Trendsetters program recognizes the visionaries, engineers and product leaders behind the technology shaping the future of housing.

“The 2025 Tech Trendsetters exemplify the creativity and execution that define the next generation of housing innovation,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “Whether it’s advancing AI and automation, strengthening data ecosystems or elevating the digital experience for professionals and consumers alike, these leaders are shaping the future of a more efficient housing sector.”

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/techtrendsetters/.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for ACES Quality Management

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: ACES Quality Management