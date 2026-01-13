DENVER, Colo., Jan. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, continued to support its customers through a challenging mortgage market in 2025 by sustaining audit scale, advancing AI-driven quality control innovation and delivering trusted regulatory and defect trend insight.



Even as origination volumes remained subdued, ACES clients processed millions of loans during the year, reinforcing the platform’s place in day-to-day quality control, compliance and risk management operations.

In 2025, ACES:

Processed approximately 8.6 million loans through the ACES platform, reflecting sustained audit scale during a low-volume mortgage market.

Grew client base by adding many financial services industry leaders, including multiple top 20 credit unions, top 20 international banks, and leading service providers.

Reviewed 245 regulatory publications , a 38% increase year over year .

, a . Published 379 Compliance NewsHub articles and 81 regulatory calendar items to help financial professionals track evolving requirements.

Compliance NewsHub and to help financial professionals track evolving requirements. Made almost 20,900 changes to the ACES Managed Questionnaires, maintaining alignment with GSE and Agency eligibility requirements, along with federal and state regulatory changes.

ACES Managed Questionnaires, maintaining alignment with GSE and Agency eligibility requirements, along with federal and state regulatory changes. Continued to deliver its free Mortgage QC Industry Trends Reports and QC Now webinars , providing lenders and servicers with data-driven insight into defect trends, underwriting performance and emerging quality risks.

Mortgage QC Industry Trends Reports , providing lenders and servicers with data-driven insight into defect trends, underwriting performance and emerging quality risks. Launched ACES Intelligence™, the mortgage industry’s first AI-powered quality control engine, enabling natural-language loan selection, automated exception writing, executive audit summaries and real-time PII detection to significantly reduce manual review time.

ACES Intelligence™, the mortgage industry’s first AI-powered quality control engine, enabling natural-language loan selection, automated exception writing, executive audit summaries and real-time PII detection to significantly reduce manual review time. ACES advanced its enterprise data strategy with the general availability of ACES DATABRIDGE, enabling customers to extract, manage and report on their ACES data using their own tools and environments.

“Every market cycle tests whether systems, processes and partnerships can hold up under pressure,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. “Our focus has always been on building technology and expertise that our customers can trust. When scrutiny increases and margins tighten, quality becomes even more critical. That’s where disciplined execution, transparency and proven solutions make the difference.”

ACES hosted its annual ACES ENGAGE conference in 2025, bringing together quality control, risk and compliance professionals for peer learning and collaboration. Separately, the company continued to advance its “I Stand for Quality” movement, which promotes a shared commitment to elevating lending standards across the mortgage industry.

Additional 2025 achievements for ACES include:

Selected to the HousingWire TECH100 list for the 11th consecutive year , recognizing sustained innovation in mortgage technology.

HousingWire TECH100 , recognizing sustained innovation in mortgage technology. Recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology for the third straight year by Arizent and Best Companies Group.

Best Places to Work in Financial Technology for the by Arizent and Best Companies Group. HousingWire Tech Trendsetter recognition for EVP of Information Technology Ben Mahan for leadership in AI-driven quality control innovation.

for leadership in AI-driven quality control innovation. HousingWire Rising Star recognition for Principal Application Architect Josh Reed, reflecting ACES’ depth of technical and product leadership.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

