DENVER, Colo., Feb. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the mortgage industry, has been selected for the 11th consecutive year by HousingWire magazine for its annual TECH100 honors list. The magazine chose ACES for the continual innovation of its flagship ACES Quality Management & Control® software.



“The mortgage industry was a different place in 2015 when ACES was first selected for this honor, but what has remained consistent is ACES’ commitment to standing up for loan quality,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “After more than a decade of making this prestigious roster, it is gratifying to know that HousingWire continues to recognize how important quality control and risk management are to mortgage lenders’ longevity and vitality.”

During the period covering this nomination (January to October 2024), ACES conducted 7.4 million compliance audits, increasing the company’s audit volume by 18% over the same period in 2023. In addition, ACES increased updates to its Managed Questionnaires in 2024 by 72% and improved its NPS score in 2024 by 8% compared to the previous year. ACES Quality Management & Control® Software is used by over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders, seven of the top 10 loan servicers, 11 of the top 30 banks, and three of the top five credit unions in the United States.

Read ACES’ winning profile here: https://www.housingwire.com/company-profile/2025-tech100-winner-aces-quality-management/

HousingWire’s TECH100 award seeks to highlight the most innovative technology companies across the housing sector. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2025-tech100-mortgage-honorees/

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

