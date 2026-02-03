DENVER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that Sharon Reichhardt, executive vice president of operations, has been selected to speak at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Servicing Solutions Conference, taking place Feb. 16-19, 2026, in Dallas.



Image caption: ACES Quality Management.

Reichhardt will serve as moderator for the session, “Servicing Models Unpacked – What Works, What Pays, What Scales,” on Tuesday, Feb. 18, beginning at 2:30 p.m. CST. The session will examine how mortgage servicers are adapting amid rising loan volumes, tighter margins and increased investor scrutiny, with a focus on leveraging technology to improve oversight, risk mitigation, quality control and operational efficiency.

“The servicing industry is navigating rapid change driven by technology, regulatory pressure and heightened scrutiny,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES. “Sharon’s experience moderating this discussion brings a practical lens to how servicers can modernize quality control programs, use technology responsibly and maintain trust as they scale.”

Reichhardt brings more than 30 years of experience in mortgage quality control and risk management to ACES. A recognized industry expert, she speaks frequently at MBA and other industry events on topics including auditing best practices, QC-centric culture, servicing oversight and appraisal integrity. Prior to joining ACES, Reichhardt spent much of her career in quality control leadership roles, including at EverBank, with experience spanning mortgage originations and servicing, consumer banking and commercial lending.

Reichhardt will also be joined by Kathleen Kinney, senior director of business development at ACES, for a technology hub demonstration on Feb. 18 at 10:45 a.m. CST, highlighting the use of artificial intelligence in mortgage servicing. The short demo will showcase ACES Quality Management and Control® Software featuring ACES Intelligence™, the industry’s first and only AI-powered quality control capabilities. The presentation will demonstrate how ACES Intelligence automates key servicing QC tasks, streamlines manual workflows and enables servicers to gain faster, more actionable insights from their audit data.

Conference attendees are invited to visit the ACES team at booth No. 706 or set up a meeting in advance by emailing sales@acesquality.com.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for ACES Quality Management

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: ACES Quality Management