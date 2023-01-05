DENVER, Colo., Jan. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that CEO Trevor Gauthier has been selected as an Industry Titan by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine. This award seeks to highlight the individuals that have dedicated their lives to the mortgage industry with confidence, compassion and pride.



Photo Caption: ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier.

“As always, I am humbled to receive this individual recognition, but any success I’ve achieved as head of ACES is a direct result of the talented group of people I’m surrounded by every day,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “My career in the financial services industry has been thrilling and most importantly, continues to teach me new things to this day. I’m thankful to have the opportunity to continuously learn from and share my experiences with those around me and have them share their experiences with me.”

Under Gauthier’s leadership, ACES has continued to advance QC automation and deliver mission-critical features and functionality through its flagship ACES Quality Management and Control® software platform. Additionally, Gauthier has ensured ACES maintains its commitment to providing free services to the industry through its ACES Compliance NewsHub, an online compliance news repository that has published over 800 articles and over 170 calendar items year-to-date and the quarterly Mortgage QC Trends Report. ACES has published over 5,032 changes and additions to their ACES Managed Questionnaires to ensure clients have the most up-to-date regulations.

Gauthier’s full profile can be viewed in the January issue of NMP or visit: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/meet-nmp-2023-titans-industry

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment.

For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

