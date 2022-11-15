NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aldon Management, a premier owner, manager, and developer of multifamily assets based in Bethesda, Maryland, has partnered with Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, to give back to food insecure communities nationwide.



Image Caption: Aldon Going Beyond.

“Aldon Corporate Social Responsibility initiative is based on continuing our legacy of putting people and communities first by giving back and making a positive impact at an economic, social, and environmental level in the communities where we live and operate,” said Todd Bowen, Chief Executive Officer for Aldon. “We are extremely excited to have partnered with Move for Hunger as a strategic way to launch our new Aldon Going Beyond social impact program.”

The partnership with Move For Hunger will launch “Aldon Going Beyond,” Aldon’s new corporate social impact program. By working closely with Move For Hunger, Aldon will be able to participate in food drives, fundraisers, and other events that will directly give back to those in need aligning with Aldon Going Beyond purpose to inspire employees to give back in ways that reflect Aldon’s brand Pillars: Caring, Collaborative, Purposeful and Empowering. Their food collection goal with Move For Hunger for 2023 is 1,750 pounds of donations, which will provide nearly 1,500 meals.

Since its inception in 2009, Move For Hunger has provided nearly 30 million pounds of food, equaling over 24 million meals, to food pantries across the United States. Move For Hunger now has a network of more than 3,000 multifamily apartment communities, all helping to fight to end hunger by collecting food items and delivering them to local food banks in the United States and Canada.

“Our multifamily partners are incredibly important to our mission,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “Having Aldon Management become a partner is exciting because we’re able to further our impact that much more. We’re so excited to be part of their Aldon Going Beyond program and impact as many food insecure families as possible.”

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 38 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 29 million pounds of food to food banks – providing 24 million meals for those in need.

Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at: https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Aldon Management:

Aldon has been creating better places to call home since 1947. Based just outside of Washington, DC in Bethesda, Maryland, Aldon develops, owns, and manages properties from the mid-Atlantic, to the southeast, and Texas. Grounded in a firm commitment to exceptional service, Aldon seizes every opportunity to evolve the concept of modern apartment living while enriching the lives of every resident and bringing value to the surrounding community. Learn more at https://aldonishome.com/.

