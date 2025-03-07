NEPTUNE, N.J., March 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rhode Sense, a leading full-service freight brokerage joins forces with Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and reducing food waste nationwide.



Image caption: Move For Hunger.

As part of Move For Hunger’s Charity Freight and Mover network, Rhode Sense is tackling hunger one transport at a time. With food insecurity affecting millions across the U.S., this collaboration will deliver 100,000 additional meals to communities in need this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Move For Hunger in this impactful initiative. By working together, we can help combat food insecurity and make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve,” said Tim Quirk, CEO of Rhode Sense. “This past fall I met a 13-year-old boy who asked if it was OK to put food on his Christmas list. It was at that time that I knew Rhode Sense needed to get involved and this collaboration reflects our commitment to giving back and supporting those in need, and we are excited to contribute to such an important cause.”

Since its founding in 2009, Move For Hunger has rescued more than 57 million pounds of food, providing over 47 million meals to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

“We are thrilled to have Rhode Sense as part of the Move For Hunger network,” said Adam Lowy, Founder and Executive Director. “With 47 million Americans facing hunger every day, it’s more important now than ever to do what we can to reduce food waste and tackle hunger. Now, with Rhode Sense we’re making an even bigger impact!”

To learn more about how Move For Hunger’s work is uniting communities to fight hunger, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1005-s2p-moveforhunger-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Move For Hunger