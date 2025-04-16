NEPTUNE, N.J., April 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cartus, a relocation service company offering cutting-edge mobility and real estate solutions, technology, and industry expertise, has partnered with Move For Hunger, a national nonprofit dedicated to reducing food waste and fighting hunger nationwide.



This collaboration aims to rescue and provide 100,000 additional meals to food insecure communities across the country. Hunger exists in every single county in the U.S., and with current cuts to nutrition programs, delivering meals is more critical than ever. Together, Cartus and Move For Hunger are committed to fighting against hunger and making a difference one move at a time.

“Our team at Cartus are incredibly excited to be partnering with Move For Hunger in 2025! As huge admirers of the work they do to combat food insecurity, we’re delighted to play a part in supporting their work providing meals to families across North America.” – Andrew Conduit-Turner, Director: Sustainability & Strategic Development

Food insecurity continues to be a pressing issue, with millions of Americans struggling to access reliable, nutritious food. Meanwhile, 38% of food in the U.S. goes to waste each year. Partnerships like this ensure we can continue to do the work and bring surplus food to those who need it most.

“As a part of our wider ESG priorities, we’re especially thrilled to be enabling the option for the hundreds of clients and thousands of families we move in the region, to support via the direct donation of excess non-perishable foods. Not only providing meals to families for whom it will make a huge difference, but in doing so, also helping families to ship mindfully, reducing waste, and lowering the impact of shipments by reducing unnecessary volume – All in all, helping us support people with moving better!” said Andrew Conduit-Turner, Director: Sustainability & Strategic Development.

Since its founding in 2009, Move For Hunger has rescued more than 58 million pounds of food, providing over 48 million meals to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

“We are elated to have Cartus as part of the Move For Hunger network,” said Adam Lowy, Founder and Executive Director at Move For Hunger. “With food banks experiencing an increased demand and 47 million Americans facing food insecurity, it’s essential to do what we can to reduce food waste and fight hunger. With our new partner Cartus, we can make even more of a difference!”

To learn more about how Move For Hunger’s work is uniting communities to fight hunger, visit https://www.moveforhunger.org/.

