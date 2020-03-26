MACON, Ga., March 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced that full-service community bank Alpine Bank has implemented CompenSafe™ to automate incentive compensation for its mortgage loan originators and fulfillment staff.



Headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Alpine Bank’s mortgage division serves the home purchase and refinance needs of borrowers throughout the state’s Western Slope and Front Range regions. The bank offers monthly commission opportunities to its 16 mortgage loan originators and awards per-file bonuses to processing, closing and underwriting staff. Although the mortgage division is small, Alpine Bank has a variety of compensation plans that pay out differently depending on the originator’s experience and how established they are in the market.

Managing, calculating and communicating incentive compensation back to employees used to be something Mortgage Division President Dave Roberts did manually, but since the beginning of the year, Alpine Bank has been using LBA Ware’s CompenSafe to complete those processes more efficiently and with greater accuracy.

“Calculating commissions and bonuses using spreadsheets is time-consuming and, like all manual processes, subject to fat-finger mistakes,” Roberts said. “CompenSafe eliminates the opportunity for error by capturing pipeline information directly from our loan origination system. Pay is calculated automatically and available for employee review at the same time each month, like clockwork, no matter what else is on my plate.”

“CompenSafe helps lending operations of every size transform incentive compensation from a process that’s a drag on resources to one that is pinpoint accurate and effortlessly scalable,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “It’s a perfect match for a community bank like Alpine that remains rooted in values like service and transparency even as it continues to modernize and grow.”

About Alpine Bank:

Employee-owned and locally operated, Alpine Bank is a full-service community bank that has been a part of Colorado since 1973. With 40 convenient locations from Durango to Denver, including Front Range branches in Denver and Boulder, Alpine Bank serves 140,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank’s employees and managers, many of whom have been with the bank for 10 years or longer, share a commitment to remaining a true community bank offering localized and dedicated service. For more information, visit https://www.alpinebank.com/.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top-producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

