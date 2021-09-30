MACON, Ga., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that mortgage industry expert Lyndal McLaughlin has joined its team as a software implementation consultant. In this role, McLaughlin will train and assist lenders as they implement LBA Ware’s incentive compensation management (ICM) platform CompenSafe™ to its full capabilities, giving them unrivaled control over their variable compensation plans and processes.



PHOTO CAPTION: LBA Ware welcomes mortgage compliance expert Lyndal McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has over 30 years experience in the mortgage industry, first launching her career as a receptionist at a mortgage lender. McLaughlin went on to gain experience in loan origination, processing, underwriting, closing and operations, making her an exceptionally well-rounded player in her field. Most recently McLaughlin served as a compliance product implementation manager for lending compliance risk software company QuestSoft.

“Lyndal possesses an impressive breadth of practical knowledge of the mortgage industry and enthusiasm for supporting clients as they roll out new software,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “Her expertise makes Lyndal a valuable addition to the LBA Ware team. I know she will be an asset to our clients as they seek to maximize the benefits they receive from CompenSafe.”

As a software implementation consultant McLaughlin will train LBA Ware clients to use CompenSafe to create more efficient compensation plan management processes, monitor those plans, centralize plan data and effectively communicate the calculation of commissions and bonuses to incentive-eligible employees, giving them full transparency into their pay.

“Given the extremely wide variety of compensation plans that mortgage companies oversee, managing payroll can be a real hassle,” said McLaughlin. “That’s why I’m thrilled to be working with LBA Ware, a company that offers clients a flexible, automated solution for managing incentive compensation.”

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2021 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

