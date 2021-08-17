MACON, Ga., Aug. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has clinched a spot on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks LBA Ware’s third consecutive year on the list, coming in at number 2070.

Since 2008, LBA Ware has been helping mortgage companies reach new heights with software that uses lender data to incentivize performance and inspire results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations.

“We are thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “LBA Ware’s consistent momentum is testament to our passion to bring simplicity to lenders — from managing incentive compensation to extracting actionable, real-time business intelligence from production data.”

“For decades, Inc. has welcomed the fastest-growing private companies in America, and this year’s set of winners places the bar very high indeed,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2016. During a stretch when the economy grew just 15 percent, that’s a result most businesses could only dream of.”

The complete list of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at ​​https://www.inc.com/.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

About Inc. Media:

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

