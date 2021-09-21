MACON, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has partnered with Experience.com, home of the world’s most impactful Experience Management Platform (XMP), to provide customers with a dynamic way to track customer satisfaction as a key performance indicator (KPI) in LBA Ware’s LimeGear™ BI platform. The customer satisfaction KPI allows lenders to measure the customer experience as rated by borrowers, co-borrowers, real estate agents and other parties to a loan across the home financing journey and incorporate it into the performance evaluations of branch locations and individuals across the lending organization.

“With this integration, our customers will gain a more well-rounded view of their organization’s performance through customer feedback,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “It’s not always easy to convert customer feedback into actionable data, but by working with Experience.com, LBA Ware has found a way to not only standardize the data, but also to allow lenders to customize which data points to track and when to track them. With more than 100 trackable KPIs available in LimeGear, lenders have the ability to gather a data-driven view across almost every part of their organization.”

The customer satisfaction KPI resides within LimeGear’s visually intuitive performance management dashboard. Because LBA Ware’s partnership with Experience.com tracks customer feedback surveys by loan number, lenders can tie customer experience to performance scorecards for loan officers, processors, branch locations and more. As with LimeGear’s other KPIs, lenders can assign a relative weight to the customer experience metric as part of an overall performance score. Role-based scorecards provide an at-a-glance view of how employees rank among their peers for volume, units and other configurable conditions.

“Nearly every lender deploys some kind of post-close survey to track customer satisfaction, but many lack a way to integrate the results into business intelligence,” said Experience.com SVP of Partnerships Craig Pollack. “For lenders currently measuring the performance of loan officers and other team members purely on volume and profitability metrics, there is often a blind spot of including customer satisfaction as a trackable metric. This integration removes that blind spot and gives lenders a look at the bigger picture of performance as well as the ability to refine future customer satisfaction surveys as the picture comes into focus.”

LBA Ware will be joined by Experience.com Vice President of Financial Services Kristin Messerli in LBA Ware’s upcoming webinar, The Myths that Keep Millennials from Buying: Data-Driven Direction for Growing Your Share of America’s Largest Homebuyer Market, which takes place October 6, from 1-2 pm ET. Registration is now open and required to attend.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.

About Experience.com:

We believe that experience is everything. Amazing experiences create customers for life, and poor ones destroy brands and businesses. That’s why Experience.com has built the most impactful Experience Management Platform (XMP) available anywhere, with features to drive operational and behavioral change, in real-time, during the moments that matter. XMP delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance – making every experience matter more. Founded in 2015 and originally founded as SocialSurvey, Experience.com is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by SavantGrowth (fka Kennet Partners), Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit https://www.experience.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

