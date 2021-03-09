MACON, Ga., March 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that AmCap Home Loans (AmCap) has implemented LBA Ware’s LimeGear™ BI platform across its 143 branch locations. AmCap also uses LBA Ware’s ICM platform CompenSafe™ to manage incentive pay for its 600 loan originators.

AmCap is a Houston-based independent mortgage bank that produced $4.4 billion in loan volume in 2020. As a licensed lender in 43 U.S. states, AmCap adopted LimeGear to empower employees to better utilize its production data and make data-driven decisions in near real-time.

“As a mortgage lender, we generate so much data that even several talented analysts can’t derive actionable intelligence in a timely manner by manually combing through and restructuring it. With LimeGear’s dashboard, I get meaningful insights in ten minutes that would normally take several days of sifting through Excel spreadsheets,” said AmCap Chief Analytics Officer Matt Stokes. “LBA Ware has done their research. They’re mortgage people, they know what key performance indicators and insights we need to accomplish our business goals, and they’ve built it all for us in LimeGear.”

LimeGear promotes mortgage lender productivity and efficiency with turnkey mortgage business intelligence. Visually intuitive dashboards quickly give lenders a high-level overview of critical insights with the ability to drill down into key performance indicators (KPIs) such as funded volume, fall-out rate, turn time and loan revenue. Stokes identified LimeGear’s machine learning model, Propensity to Fund, which predicts the likelihood of a loan application to fund within 90 days as his most heavily relied-on feature. The volume-forecasting capability of Propensity to Fund enables lenders to more efficiently manage warehouse lines of credit.

“In today’s high-volume environment lenders need timely insights that enable them to measure performance, zero in on profitability and maximize productivity,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “LimeGear delivers these insights with turnkey dashboards and reports, no developer required.”

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.

About AmCap Home Loans:

At AmCap, we believe in raising the standard of mortgage lending. Since 2007, we’ve experienced steady and continuous growth, which we attribute to our innovative, modern business practices and one simple philosophy — making good loans to good borrowers.

In order to continue our legacy as a fiscally strong company dedicated to doing right by our employees and our customers, we’re constantly seeking new tools, new products and new opportunities to advance the interests of the loan officers and homebuyers with whom we work. With our flexible approach to lending and aggressive pursuit of improvement, AmCap is creating a better home buying experience every day.

