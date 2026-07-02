DUBLIN, Ohio, July 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — American Freight, one of America’s leading discount furniture and mattress retailers, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, AmericanFreight.com. The new site gives customers a faster, more intuitive way to shop, purchase, and furnish their homes for less.



Image caption: Customers shop affordable furniture and mattresses at one of American Freight’s 60+ retail locations across the United States, offering in-stock products, flexible payment options, and convenient local pickup and delivery.

The site is built around speed, convenience, and reliability, with improved search and filtering, a streamlined checkout process, and enhanced inventory accuracy so customers can see what’s available before visiting their local store.

“We built this site around how customers actually want to shop today — quickly, on any device, with confidence that what they see online is what’s available in store,” said Shawn Stevenson, VP of IT & Ecommerce at American Freight. “Pairing that experience with the in-store values American Freight is known for makes furnishing a home easier from the very first click.”

Key Enhancements Include:

Simplified Checkout – A faster, more intuitive purchase experience designed to reduce friction from cart to confirmation.

– A faster, more intuitive purchase experience designed to reduce friction from cart to confirmation. Improved Inventory Visibility – Enhanced inventory management provides more accurate product availability across stores.

– Enhanced inventory management provides more accurate product availability across stores. Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) – Customers can now reserve and purchase in-stock products online for convenient pickup at their local American Freight store.

– Customers can now reserve and purchase in-stock products online for convenient pickup at their local American Freight store. Mobile-Optimized Shopping – A responsive design delivers a seamless experience across desktop, tablet, and smartphone devices.

– A responsive design delivers a seamless experience across desktop, tablet, and smartphone devices. Enhanced Product Discovery – Improved navigation, search functionality, and filtering help shoppers quickly find the furniture and mattresses that fit their needs.

– Improved navigation, search functionality, and filtering help shoppers quickly find the furniture and mattresses that fit their needs. Better Product Information – Expanded product details, specifications, and imagery provide customers with more confidence before purchasing.

– Expanded product details, specifications, and imagery provide customers with more confidence before purchasing. Faster Site Performance –Improved page speeds, enhanced security, and greater reliability.

The new platform also lays the foundation for continued enhancements in the months ahead, including expanded financing options, online activation for protection plans, additional fulfillment capabilities, and other features designed to make furnishing a home easier than ever.

The launch reflects American Freight’s continued investment in technology and customer experience as the company supports continued growth across its nationwide network of stores.

Customers can experience the new website today by visiting http://www.americanfreight.com.

About American Freight

Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 56 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway, and budget-friendly prices.

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IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0702-s2p-amfreight-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Customers shop affordable furniture and mattresses at one of American Freight’s 60+ retail locations across the United States, offering in-stock products, flexible payment options, and convenient local pickup and delivery.

News Source: American Freight