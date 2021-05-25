NORWALK, Conn., May 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, recently announced the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on behalf of APTMetrics (www.aptmetrics.com) for a new 2,700 SF office at 320 Post Road West in Westport, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta and Principal John Hannigan represented APTMetrics in this transaction.



PHOTO CAPTION: Photo courtesy of CoStar.

When evaluating lease options for their space in Darien, CT, CFO of APTMetrics, Martin Kelly reached out to Mr. Cognetta and Mr. Hannigan for consultation. Mr. Cognetta and the Choyce Peterson team had led APTMetrics through multiple previous real estate transactions, including their existing HQ renewal in Darien and satellite office locations in Virginia, Georgia, and Illinois. Mr. Kelly explained that he was seeking to relocate their Fairfield County Headquarters office further north in the county to better align with the location needs of the on-site team and financial objectives of the business. Additionally, he wanted a high-quality building with easy access to I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, a custom build-out, and a landlord who would be receptive to their office-space needs.

After touring the available buildings throughout Fairfield, Southport, and Westport, Mr. Cognetta and Mr. Hannigan solicited proposals from numerous landlords. Ultimately, Mr. Kelly and his team decided on 320 Post Road West in Westport. This building had recently undergone extensive renovations and offered both a great location convenient to both I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, with an opportunity for a custom build-out within an efficient footprint. Mr. Kelly worked with a local architect recommended by Choyce Peterson to design a space that was thoughtfully laid out and aesthetically modern. The Choyce Peterson team negotiated a long-term lease with favorable financial terms for APTMetrics, including free rent and a custom build-out provided by the landlord.

Mr. Cognetta commented, “Over the past many years we have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with APT. For this particular transaction, APT asked us to direct our search in several boutique markets which, despite COVID, have experienced a continued tightening of availability. By focusing on the factors that mattered most to APT, we were able to short-list several unique, quality options and negotiate mutually beneficial terms that rendered this an all-around success.”

Mr. Kelly concluded, “It’s always a pleasure working with Adam and John – this headquarters office relocation was an important initiative for APT and Choyce Peterson again delivered outstanding professional service. They went out of their way to check every corner of the market and guide us toward an attractive, distinctive building and an office that perfectly accommodates our needs. We are thrilled to join the Westport community where we will continue to grow our business.”

The landlord, 320 Post Road West Group, was represented by Senior Director Adam Klimek of Cushman & Wakefield.

About APTMetrics

APTMetrics is a national, full-service human resource consulting firm headquartered in Westport, CT. The company was founded in 1995 by Drs. Kathleen Kappy Lundquist and John C. Scott. APTMetrics is the only human resource consultancy firm that builds world-class talent solution and is nationally recognized for its employment litigation support services.

About Choyce Peterson

Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions. http://www.choycepeterson.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adam Cognetta

Vice President

Choyce Peterson, Inc.

(203) 961-8173

acognetta@choycepeterson.com

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0525s2p-320postrd-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Photo courtesy of CoStar.

News Source: Choyce Peterson Inc.