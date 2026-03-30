NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, today announced a new integration with Vesta, an AI-native loan origination system (LOS) and agent platform built to automate and accelerate mortgage operations.



Image caption: Argyle.

The integration allows lenders to order, view and refresh Argyle’s verification of income, employment and assets directly within the Vesta LOS. By embedding direct-source verifications inside the core origination workflow, lenders can reduce manual processes, eliminate system toggling and streamline file management from application through underwriting.

With real-time payroll and banking connections available natively within Vesta, lenders can increase automation rates, lower verification costs and improve operational efficiency, all without introducing additional vendor complexity.

“Verification is one of the most operationally intensive parts of the mortgage process,” said John Hardesty, senior vice president of revenue at Argyle. “By integrating directly into Vesta’s LOS, we’re helping lenders automate more of their pipeline within the systems they already use every day.”

“We’re excited to partner with Argyle to bring embedded, direct-source verification capabilities to our mutual customers,” said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. “With verification costs top of mind for many lenders,this integration highlights Vesta’s commitment to providing a flexible, interoperable platform that meets the evolving needs of the industry.”

The integration will be available beginning March 30, 2026. Argyle and Vesta are already launching with their first mutual customers and look forward to expanding access in the coming months.

To learn more about Argyle’s verification platform, visit https://www.argyle.com/.

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers’ payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://www.argyle.com/.

About Vesta:

Vesta is the AI-native loan origination system and agent platform for mortgage, powering banks, independent mortgage banks, and fintech lenders. Built on a modern, cloud-native system of record, Vesta gives lenders a single source of truth—every loan, borrower, property, and document is versioned, auditable, and accessible via API—so teams and agents operate from the same trusted context. Vesta blends deterministic rules and configurable workflows with autonomous agents that can interpret documents, call domain tools (e.g., income and asset calculators, conditions, disclosures, pricing and fee workflows), and orchestrate work across teams and third parties with traceable outcomes and human oversight. The result is faster cycle times, lower cost per loan, and a scalable “agent factory” operating model. Founded in 2020, Vesta is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures, and Zigg Capital. Learn more at www.vesta.com.

Tags: @withArgyle

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Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Argyle