NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle today announced the launch of its 3-in-1 Verification Suite, a unified verification product that brings verification of income (VOI), verification of employment (VOE) and verification of assets (VOA) together in a single, consumer-permissioned workflow. The consolidated Verification Suite enables mortgage lenders to manage multiple verification types through one interface, reducing the operational complexity of working across multiple vendors, integrations and contracts.



Image caption: Argyle.

The 3-in-1 Verification Suite includes direct source payroll, direct source banking and DOC VOI, which extends automation to document-based income verification when direct-source payroll connections are unavailable. Doc VOI automatically extracts and analyzes data from borrower-uploaded paystubs and W-2s, reducing manual document review while keeping loan files moving forward.

The Verification Suite is designed to streamline pre-approval, processing and underwriting workflows across the mortgage lifecycle. Along with creating a better experience for lending teams, it simplifies the verification experience for borrowers through a combined journey. Argyle is also introducing two-way communication between the point of sale (POS) and loan origination system (LOS), meaning that verifications started in the POS can be viewed and refreshed downstream without the need to toggle between systems.

“In mortgage origination, lenders typically rely on a combination of verification methods to support different borrower scenarios,” said John Hardesty, senior vice president of revenue at Argyle. “Our 3-in-1 Verification Suite brings income, employment and asset verification together into one experience, helping lenders automate more of their pipeline, reduce manual touchpoints and qualify borrowers faster.”

“It’s a really exciting development, and we’re grateful for the folks at Argyle acting on our feedback,” said Chris Sutherland, director of production strategy at American Pacific Mortgage. “With the success we’ve seen using Argyle for income and employment, adding assets was the obvious next step, and they’ve done some serious development to create continuity between the POS and LOS. The result is an intuitive borrower experience, and makes for a streamlined one-stop-shop for our branches.”

For more information about Argyle’s 3-in-1 Verification Suite, visit https://www.argyle.com/.

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers’ payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard, Rockefeller Asset Management and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://www.argyle.com/.

Tags: @withArgyle #mortgagelending #lending #underwriting #digitalmortgage #mortgagetech

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News Source: Argyle