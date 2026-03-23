NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income, employment and asset verifications, today announced that Shelby Bohannon, Vice President of Customer Success, has been named a 2026 Woman of Inspiration by National Mortgage Professional (NMP). The annual recognition celebrates influential women in mortgage lending who are driving meaningful progress across the industry.



Image caption: Shelby Bohannon, Vice President of Customer Success.

Bohannon was recognized for her leadership in building and scaling Argyle’s customer success organization, where she has helped lenders modernize verification workflows while fostering a high-performing, customer-centric team.

Since joining Argyle, Bohannon has played a pivotal role in shaping how lenders adopt and operationalize direct-source verification solutions. Under her leadership, Argyle’s customer success team has become a strategic partner to mortgage lenders navigating rising costs, evolving borrower expectations and the industry’s shift toward automation.

“Effective leadership isn’t about having all the answers,” Bohannon said. “It’s about creating an environment where people feel trusted to challenge ideas, surface risks and contribute meaningfully. When teams operate with confidence and customers see you as a strategic partner, that’s where lasting impact is made.”

The Women of Inspiration award underscores Bohannon’s commitment to raising the standard for verification across the mortgage ecosystem while cultivating a culture of transparency, integrity and innovation. Read NMP’s full profile of Bohannon at https://www.nationalmortgageprofessional.com/.

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income, employment and asset verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers’ payroll and bank accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard, Rockefeller Asset Management and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://www.argyle.com/.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Argyle