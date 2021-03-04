CHICAGO, Ill., March 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — College presidents, corporate leaders and students will lead an Associated Colleges of Illinois’ (https://acifund.org) virtual event March 9, at 11 a.m., focused on how educators and the business community are working together to offer solutions to economic challenges faced by Illinois’ companies, schools and students.

Registration (ow.ly/NzAm50DNZCo) for the virtual event is open through March 9. The video program can be viewed on ACI’s website (https://acifund.org/march-9-virtual-event/).

Learn more: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf2q_DTK-PnKPDVx42kIlZUvzEnnlUeOxNXRw9kprHVG76-xw/viewform

The event, “A Smarter Solution: How the Liberal Arts and Business Community Together are Solving Illinois Challenges,” includes discussion of ACI’s extensive alumni employment data (https://acifund.org/member-employment-data/). Presidents of four ACI-affiliated colleges and universities, a Fortune 500 company CEO and two corporate members of ACI’s Board of Trustees, including a student, will be presenters.

The virtual event is planned for 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. CST. President Jamel Santa Cruze Wright, Eureka College, will introduce the program and offer concluding remarks. Wright is also ACI president.

Other topics and speakers are:

What are the challenges? – President Philip G. Ryken, Wheaton College

How can we meet these challenges? – Kunal Kapoor, CEO, Morningstar, Inc., and graduate of ACI-member Monmouth College

What do ACI-member schools offer as one solution? – President Teresa L. Amott, Knox College

What have been the results shown by the employment data? – President Troy D. Hammond, North Central College

How can you get involved? – Chloe Overstreet, ACI board member and student at ACI-member Eureka College, and Mark A. Vargas, ACI board member and president, Licentiam. Vargas is also a graduate ACI-member Judson University.

After the virtual event, a recording will be available on ACI’s YouTube channel.

About ACI:

Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) is a collaboration of 26 private, independent colleges and universities, representing more than 70,000 students. Established in 1952, ACI supports member colleges and universities by advancing independent liberal arts and sciences education and helping underserved students succeed in college, career and life. The organization raises funds for scholarships, peer mentoring and emergency financial aid, and it provides member services such as professional development conferences and college-to-career seminars and events. Visit ACI’s website https://acifund.org for more information.

