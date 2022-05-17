DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., May 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bernard F. Walsh, Esq. of the injury law firm Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh, was a Program Chair and panel speaker at the Florida Justice Association’s trucking accident litigation seminar. Titled “FJA Winning Truck Crash Cases,” the seminar was an accredited Continuing Legal Education (CLE) event and held by the Florida Justice Association (FJA) at The Shores Resort & Spa, in Daytona Beach Shores Florida.

In addition to Attorney Bernie Walsh, the panel of expert speakers included ten other industry-leading trucking injury case litigators from law firms throughout the United States.

The FJA’s aim of the seminar was to better equip member attorneys with the practical knowledge needed to take on difficult cases like Trucking Crash injury lawsuits, how to prepare for, and how to represent clients for these types of complex and highly contested landmark cases.

Mr. Walsh spoke to attendees in the live audience, and virtually on a variety of important points, covering the A-Z of How An Attorney Works A Trucking Case. Characterized as a “Must Attend” event, attendees of the seminar could earn up to 9 CLE credits at the seminar – a large amount of CLE credits for a single event. In Florida, lawyers must earn 33 CLE Credits every 3-year period ensuring attorneys in the Sunshine State can better represent clients by staying up to date as the legal landscape evolves.

Attorney Bernie Walsh offered this comment about the event, “Trucking cases are not for the inexperienced or faint of heart, and it’s essential that any attorney fully understands the scope of work, and demands on their firm such cases will require. Semi-trucks can weigh up to 80,000 pounds – when commercial truck crashes occur there is great potential for catastrophic harm to anyone nearby. Damages can amount to multiple millions of dollars, in injury, deaths, destroyed property, and more.

“The scale of these cases demands the defendant will come well-prepared with a skilled legal team attempting to limit their liability and as such any attorney looking to represent the victim needs to be fully prepared. Events like this one that the FJA holds are essential to informing attorneys of what they will need to prepare for before making the decision to represent a client for a trucking case.”

About Trucking Accident Attorney Bernard F. Walsh

A leading expert in trucking accident cases in Florida, Attorney Bernie Walsh has spoken at several legal education seminars and remains an active member of many legal organizations including, the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys (ATAA), the Association of Plaintiff Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America (APITLA), the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and has been a member of the Florida Justice Association Board of Governors. Bernie Walsh represents clients across Florida, including Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

