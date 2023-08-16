SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney David L. Goldman, from the Sarasota Florida law firm of Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez, Murphy & Walsh, has been recognized as a Florida Trend Magazine’s 2023 Legal Elite.



Photo caption: Attorney David L. Goldman of the Sarasota Personal Injury Law Firm Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh.

Florida Trend Magazine, a respected news source in Florida for over 65 years, has been providing in-depth analysis and perspectives on issues, people, and ideas that shape the Sunshine State, including the legal industry and justice system.

Florida Trend’s July issue features the 2023 Legal Elite Managing Partners and showcases exceptional attorneys at law firms. Just under 1% of Florida attorneys are considered each year as a candidate to be selected as a Legal Elite. Candidates must be nominated by their peers to qualify for consideration. After voting has concluded candidates are further reviewed by a panel of past Legal Elite Winners to be considered for selection.

Factors reviewed by the panel include the candidate’s expertise, ethics, and dedication to the Florida justice system and their local communities, ensuring those named as Legal Elite truly represent the pinnacle of their profession.

Attorney Stephen Fernandez had this to say about David Goldman’s inclusion into the 2023 Legal Elite, “It’s no surprise to the other partners, that David has been recognized as a 2023 Legal Elite. It’s great to see the acknowledgment of what all of us at the firm have already known over the years; that David represents a benchmark of excellence and professionalism in the legal community. David’s dedication to the legal profession, his clients, and our local community is unparalleled. David consistently goes above and beyond for his clients, not just in the courtroom but in every aspect of our practice.“

About Attorney David L. Goldman:

Attorney David L. Goldman has been representing clients in injury law cases for more than 30 years. Mr. Goldman is a member of the American Association of Justice, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, and the Southern Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Goldman is an Eagle Member of the Florida Justice Association and the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers where he received the prestigious Legislative Leadership Award.

To Learn More About Attorney David L. Goldman visit his law firm website at https://www.justicepays.com/

