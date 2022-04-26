SARASOTA, Fla., April 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney David L Goldman of the injury law firm Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh, is now serving Sarasota area clients from the law firm’s newest office opened on University Parkway on April 25, 2022.

Well-known in the Sarasota Florida area community, Attorney David L Goldman has served as a board member on several civic and community-focused organizations, including the Second Chance Last Opportunity, Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce, the Sarasota-Manatee Jewish Community Center as well as a supporting member of several other local organizations.

Attorney David L Goldman has earned a 100% client recommended rating on Martindale.com and has a 4.5 out of 5 client satisfaction rating on Avvo.com.

Opened on April 25, 2022, Attorney David Goldman will be serving clients from Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh’s new office at University Parkway. Mr. Goldman will continue to meet existing and new clients from any of the law firm’s other locations, at the client’s home, or even at a hospital room when needed.

Attorney David L Goldman had this comment about serving clients from the new location, “As our community has grown, our law firm has also been fortunate enough to grow too. More and more people are moving to southern Sarasota County to places like Venice, North Port, and Punta Gorda, so we decided to open an office more convenient to I-75 for clients who wish to come to our office. Our new location has state-of-the-art features and will allow our whole team to work more efficiently. We are excited about seeing clients from our new office.”

Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh’s new office location is 2822 University Parkway, Sarasota, FL 34243, and open to clients as of April 25.

About Attorney David L. Goldman:

Attorney David L. Goldman has been representing clients in injury law cases for more than 30 years. Mr. Goldman is a member of the American Association of Justice, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, and the Southern Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Goldman is an Eagle Member of the Florida Justice Association and the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers where he received the prestigious Legislative Leadership Award.

To Learn More About Attorney David L. Goldman visit his law firm website at https://www.justicepays.com/

News Source: Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy and Walsh