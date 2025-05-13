JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads released its April 2025 report on planned capital project spending within the North American Food and Beverage industry, revealing a total of 48 new projects. Notably, renovations and equipment upgrades constituted 44% of this activity. The Firm’s tracking encompasses facility expansions, new plant constructions, and key equipment modernization initiatives within the sector.



The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction data .

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT TYPE

Processing Facilities – 35 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 17 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 19 New Projects

Expansion – 11 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 21 New Projects

Plant Closing – 4 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Michigan – 6

California – 5

New York – 4

Pennsylvania – 4

Georgia – 3

Texas – 3

Florida – 2

Kansas – 2

Wisconsin – 2

Indiana – 1

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

The month of April saw our research team identify three newly planned Food and Beverage facility construction projects, carrying an estimated value of $100 million or greater.

The largest project is owned by Chobani, who is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a 1.4 million sf processing facility in ROME, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2025.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

DELAWARE:

Grocery retail chain is planning to invest $550 million for the construction of a 1.1 million sf distribution center in NEW CASTLE, DE. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2030.

WASHINGTON:

Seafood wholesaler is planning to invest $280 million for the construction of a 550,000 sf processing facility in TACOMA, WA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2025.

IOWA:

Organic herb and spice mfr. is planning to invest $30 million for a 90,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility at 200 Industrial Park Blvd. in BELLE PLAINE, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TENNESSEE:

Snack food mfr. is planning to invest $27 million for the construction of a 19,000 sf distribution center on Corporate Pkwy. Blvd. in CLARKSVILLE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Nutritious food company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 805,000 sf distribution center in MOUNT COMFORT, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MICHIGAN:

Beverage company has recently agreed to pre-lease 300,000 sf of processing space at 4175 60th St. SE in KENTWOOD, MI. They will relocate their operations upon completion in late 2025.

SOUTH DAKOTA:

Cheese mfr. is planning for the expansion of their processing facility in BROOKINGS, SD by 100,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2025, with completion slated for 2027.

TEXAS:

Peanut product mfr. is planning to invest $15 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in CONROE, TX. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

CALIFORNIA:

Fresh produce company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 80,000 sf warehouse at 7820 Paseo De La Fuente in SAN DIEGO, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ILLINOIS:

Meat processing company is planning to invest $11 million for the construction of a processing and office facility at 8708 S. IL RT 23 in MARENGO, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. They will relocate their operations upon completion.

