JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads released its May 2025 report on new planned capital project spending within the Food and Beverage industry. The Firm monitors planned industrial activity across North America, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and major equipment modernization projects. Research for the month confirms 43 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector, with equipment upgrades leading the way.



Image caption: Equipment Upgrades Drive the Food and Beverage New Industrial Planned Projects Growth in May 2025.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities – 31 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 15 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 18 New Projects

Expansion – 9 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 15 New Projects

Plant Closing – 5 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

California – 8

Florida – 3

Illinois – 3

Michigan – 3

New York – 3

Kentucky – 2

Missouri – 2

Ohio – 2

Pennsylvania – 2

South Carolina – 2

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of May, our research team identified 1 new Food and Beverage facility construction project with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, who is planning for the expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on their production facility in COLUMBUS, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

CALIFORNIA:

Specialty snack food mfr. is planning to invest $70 million for an expansion of their processing facilities in SANTA MONICA, CA and BELL, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Food service distributor is planning for the construction of a 921,000 sf cold storage and distribution complex in ISLANDIA, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ILLINOIS:

Food and beverage company is considering the renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing facility at 1701 W. Bradley Ave. in CHAMPAIGN, IL.

MISSOURI:

Diversified food products mfr. is planning to invest $30 million for equipment upgrades on their processing facility at 204 Vine St. in MACON, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Specialty meat product mfr. is investing $30 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 140,000 sf processing and warehouse facility in VERNON, CA. Construction has recently started, with completion slated for Fall 2025.

TEXAS:

Beverage company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 500,000 sf distribution center at 4407 E. Grand Pkwy. S. in BAYTOWN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WASHINGTON:

Beverage distributor is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 250,000 sf of warehouse space in SUMNER, WA. They will relocate their operations in early 2026.

KANSAS:

Nutritional supplement mfr. is planning for the construction of a 100,000 sf processing facility in DE SOTO, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WISCONSIN:

Specialty food ingredient mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 99,000 sf processing facility at 427 E. Wisconsin St. in SPARTA, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Seed distributor is planning for the construction of a 37,000 sf warehouse, office, institutional, and research facility in SEBRING, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in two phases.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

