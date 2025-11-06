MARKDALE, Ontario, Nov. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tellwell Publishing is proud to announce the release of “Search for the Crystal Shard” (ISBN: 978-0228820246), the first installment in The Biagsi Prophecy series by DLF Waugh — an immersive fantasy that weaves together destiny, elemental magic, and the deep bond between two souls tasked with restoring balance to their world.



Image caption: “Search for the Crystal Shard,” by DLF Waugh.

Set in the richly imagined realm of Telluro — a land on the brink of destruction as encroaching icebergs threaten every race — “Search for the Crystal Shard” follows the Chosen One and the Guardian in their quest to recover a lost crystal that may hold the power to reverse the frozen tide. Along their journey, they encounter dragons, forest spirits, and water beings, each linked to an ancient prophecy that binds the elements together.

“The psychic link between Rafe and Triquetra is vital,” says Waugh in her latest interview. “It was important to show that there’s more to these characters than what they initially appear to be — that their connection represents awakening, trust, and the courage to see beyond fear.”

In a Reader Views review, critic Demetria Head praises Waugh’s debut for its mythic tone and emotional depth: “Waugh’s storytelling feels ritualistic and alive. Each act unfolds like part of a ceremony, filled with elemental energy, ancient prophecy, and soul-deep transformation. Readers will love the lush worldbuilding, emotional stakes, and spiritual ancestry at the heart of this saga.”

DLF Waugh brings a lifelong fascination with dragons, magic, and the natural world to her writing. “I finally decided to put my dreams into words,” she says. “It helped shift my left-brained analytical thoughts over to the right side of imagination — where anything is possible.”

“Search for the Crystal Shard” lays the foundation for an expansive fantasy series focused on restoration rather than conquest — a story that reminds readers of the balance between nature, emotion, and destiny.

Learn more at: https://dlfwaugh.com/

BOOK DETAILS:

Author: DLF Waugh

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

ISBN-13: 9780228820246

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/5XMxUUS

Publisher: Tellwell

Image link for media: https://dlfwaugh.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/The-Biagsi-Prophecy-search-for-the-crystal-shard-fantasy-book-by-author-DLF-Waugh.png

News Source: Tellwell Publishing