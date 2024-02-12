CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Avenu Insights & Analytics (“Avenu”), the global leader in revenue recovery and administrative solutions for state and local governments, is excited to announce its acquisition of Judicial Innovations, a pioneering provider of cloud-based payment and case management solutions. This acquisition marks Avenu’s second payment solution acquisition in 2024, underscoring its commitment to investing in government payment technologies and expanding its Justice Solution set including Avenu | Court, Avenu | Jury, and Avenu | Payments.



Image Caption: Avenu Insights & Analytics.

Judicial Innovations is recognized for its innovative approach to simplifying government payment processes through its fully integrated, user-friendly platform. This strategic acquisition not only aligns with Avenu’s dedication to enhancing its service offerings but also represents a significant step forward in combining powerful technology with practical, government-focused solutions.

Empowering Modern Government with Integrated Solutions

The integration of Judicial Innovations into Avenu’s suite of services creates unparalleled synergy, especially within Avenu’s Justice Solution suite. Judicial Innovations’ platform, known for its accessibility, robust reporting, and seamless integration capabilities, perfectly complements Avenu’s mission to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the dynamic needs of government agencies and their constituents.

A Future Focused on Innovation and Efficiency

Avenu’s acquisition of Judicial Innovations not only signifies a commitment to advancing government operations through technology but also highlights the importance of modern, secure, and efficient payment processing systems.

“This acquisition is a testament to our strategic vision of creating a more cohesive, user-friendly experience for government agencies and the communities they serve,” stated Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu Insights & Analytics.

“We are truly excited to partner with Avenu Insights & Analytics,” said Jarrett Gorlin, CEO of Judicial Innovations. “As a leader in the Justice and Payments market, this partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to further enhance our innovative solutions and expand our impact on government operations nationwide.”

About Judicial Innovations

Judicial Innovations stands at the forefront of government payment solution providers, offering a cloud-based platform that simplifies and streamlines the payment and case management process for government agencies nationwide. Its focus on modernization, security, and efficiency has made it a preferred choice for agencies looking to improve their operations and service delivery.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 4,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu’s comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Visit https://www.avenuinsights.com/.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-area private equity firm that has raised $8 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. For more information, visit Arlington Capital’s website at https://arlingtoncap.com/ and follow Arlington on Linkedin.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Brennan Middleton, Vice President of Revenue Operations, Avenu

Phone: 225-573-5402

News Source: Avenu Insights and Analytics