CENTREVILLE, Va., June 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Avenu Insights & Analytics, a leading provider of revenue recovery and software solutions for state and local governments, proudly announces the launch of Avenu | STR, an innovative SaaS solution designed to streamline short-term rental (STR) compliance and enhance local government revenue management.



With an industry-leading approach that integrates advanced identification, monitoring, and compliance capabilities, Avenu | STR offers a comprehensive solution to the challenges faced by local governments in the rapidly growing STR market. The solution ensures monitoring and identification with accurate and reliable data backed by court-defensible evidence. It continuously monitors data from over 100 websites, four times a week, capturing all listings, including those attempting to evade detection. This robust monitoring is coupled with advanced data analytics and reporting, providing governments with daily updates on a customizable dashboard. The platform offers powerful one-click reporting tools for in-depth analysis of financial trends and patterns in the local STR market.

Avenu STR also streamlines registration and permitting processes through a mobile-ready, self-service portal, allowing property owners and managers to easily register properties, make payments, and upload documents. For governments requiring a more hands-on approach, it provides full-service online registration and permitting with configurable options tailored to meet local requirements.

Revenue management and tax collection are enhanced through a full-service tax portal that facilitates property owner and manager tax registration and remittance. Advanced tax reporting and collection tools, including payment processing via credit card, ACH, and debit, are also integrated into the solution.

Avenu | STR is built on a cloud-based platform, accessible 24/7, with unlimited user access and full training for each user. This ensures that municipal staff, from council members to code enforcement officers, have the tools they need to efficiently manage STR compliance and optimize revenue recovery.

“Keeping pace with the growth of short-term rentals, rapid changes in technology, and increased citizen expectations are challenges that many state and local governments are facing,” shared Avenu CEO, Paul Colangelo. “We are combining the industry’s leading technologies to create a better experience for citizens while providing a full-service compliance solution that gives governments a way to properly monitor and collect all short-term rental revenue.”

About Avenu Insights & Analytics:

Over 4,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu’s comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners.

