HONOLULU, Hawaii and CENTREVILLE, Va., March 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the City and County of Honolulu to provide tax administration for transient accommodations tax (TAT), an important revenue source for the agency and its citizens.



The City is partnering with Avenu to assist the City’s TAT team in the Treasury Division of the Budget and Fiscal Services Department. As the administrator of the transient accommodations tax, Avenu will be responsible for collecting and processing payments from hotel/motel operators and short-term rental providers. Avenu will also be providing live taxpayer support to help answer questions that providers and operators may have. In addition to tax administration, Avenu has also been awarded a contract to provide monitoring, identification, and compliance services for short-term rentals.

The agency is confident in Avenu’s expertise and experience, and the contract award represents a significant opportunity for the company to support the agency and its citizens by administering over 70,000 transactions annually for just the hotel/motel portion of the contract.

“Avenu is honored to have been selected and looks forward to working with the City and County of Honolulu to ensure the efficient and effective administration of these taxes,” stated Paul Colangelo, Avenu CEO. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Honolulu and its citizens and are committed to delivering exceptional results and are excited to get started on this new venture.”

Over 3,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue enhancement solutions. Avenu’s comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the business services, technology and industrials sectors in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://millpoint.com/.

